Arvada, CO
8487 W 62nd PL
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

8487 W 62nd PL

8487 West 62nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

8487 West 62nd Place, Arvada, CO 80004
Scenic Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
8487 W 62nd PL Available 07/01/20 Large Ranch home in Arvada - This Ranch home offers 3 bedrooms upstairs with a finished basement and additional bedroom. Open Kitchen and family room with wood burning fireplace. All bathrooms are updated. 2 Car attached garage. Washer and Dryer hook ups in unit. Call today for a showing 303-466-6340.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5857801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8487 W 62nd PL have any available units?
8487 W 62nd PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8487 W 62nd PL have?
Some of 8487 W 62nd PL's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8487 W 62nd PL currently offering any rent specials?
8487 W 62nd PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8487 W 62nd PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 8487 W 62nd PL is pet friendly.
Does 8487 W 62nd PL offer parking?
Yes, 8487 W 62nd PL does offer parking.
Does 8487 W 62nd PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8487 W 62nd PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8487 W 62nd PL have a pool?
No, 8487 W 62nd PL does not have a pool.
Does 8487 W 62nd PL have accessible units?
No, 8487 W 62nd PL does not have accessible units.
Does 8487 W 62nd PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 8487 W 62nd PL does not have units with dishwashers.
