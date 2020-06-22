Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

8487 W 62nd PL Available 07/01/20 Large Ranch home in Arvada - This Ranch home offers 3 bedrooms upstairs with a finished basement and additional bedroom. Open Kitchen and family room with wood burning fireplace. All bathrooms are updated. 2 Car attached garage. Washer and Dryer hook ups in unit. Call today for a showing 303-466-6340.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5857801)