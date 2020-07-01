8467 Everett Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is an immaculate, Ranch-style, 3 bedroom, 2 bath Condo with a private patio. It is loaded with amenities: Electronically controlled gas fireplace, full wall hutch, Central A/C, Newer kitchen appliances, New washer/dryer, Walk-in Tub in main bathroom, 1 year old carpet, and built-in storage cabinets in garage. This is a non-smoking unit. Pets are not allowed.

Within walking distance of Pomona Lake, Fire Fighters Park, bikepaths, Standley Lake, Arvada Library, shopping centers, restaurants and good schools.