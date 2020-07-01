All apartments in Arvada
8467 Everett Way

Location

8467 Everett Way, Arvada, CO 80005
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is an immaculate, Ranch-style, 3 bedroom, 2 bath Condo with a private patio. It is loaded with amenities: Electronically controlled gas fireplace, full wall hutch, Central A/C, Newer kitchen appliances, New washer/dryer, Walk-in Tub in main bathroom, 1 year old carpet, and built-in storage cabinets in garage. This is a non-smoking unit. Pets are not allowed.
Within walking distance of Pomona Lake, Fire Fighters Park, bikepaths, Standley Lake, Arvada Library, shopping centers, restaurants and good schools.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 8467 Everett Way have any available units?
8467 Everett Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8467 Everett Way have?
Some of 8467 Everett Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8467 Everett Way currently offering any rent specials?
8467 Everett Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8467 Everett Way pet-friendly?
No, 8467 Everett Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 8467 Everett Way offer parking?
Yes, 8467 Everett Way offers parking.
Does 8467 Everett Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8467 Everett Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8467 Everett Way have a pool?
No, 8467 Everett Way does not have a pool.
Does 8467 Everett Way have accessible units?
No, 8467 Everett Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8467 Everett Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8467 Everett Way has units with dishwashers.

