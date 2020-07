Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous two bedroom, one bath duplex unit. Light and bright with new paint and flooring, attached 1 car garage and large fenced yard located in a Cul-de-sac in a great Arvada location- call us to take a peek today!



Pets are OK with $250 pet deposit per pet

Move in ASAP. 1 year lease required