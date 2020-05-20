Amenities
8264 Lamar Drive Available 07/10/19 Large 5BD, 4BA Westminster Home with 2-Car Attached Garage and Large Fenced Backyard - Walking distance to beautiful Lake Arbor Park, this home is in a terrific pocket of Westminster. Several shopping centers are nearby, providing convenient access to retail stores, supermarkets, dining, and entertainment.
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable.
*2 full bathrooms, 1 3/4, 1 half
*There is a $70 monthly water fee.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
(RLNE4867441)