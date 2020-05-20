All apartments in Arvada
8264 Lamar Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

8264 Lamar Drive

8264 Lamar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8264 Lamar Drive, Arvada, CO 80003
Lake Arbor

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8264 Lamar Drive Available 07/10/19 Large 5BD, 4BA Westminster Home with 2-Car Attached Garage and Large Fenced Backyard - Walking distance to beautiful Lake Arbor Park, this home is in a terrific pocket of Westminster. Several shopping centers are nearby, providing convenient access to retail stores, supermarkets, dining, and entertainment.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable.
*2 full bathrooms, 1 3/4, 1 half
*There is a $70 monthly water fee.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4867441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8264 Lamar Drive have any available units?
8264 Lamar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8264 Lamar Drive have?
Some of 8264 Lamar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8264 Lamar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8264 Lamar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8264 Lamar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8264 Lamar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8264 Lamar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8264 Lamar Drive offers parking.
Does 8264 Lamar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8264 Lamar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8264 Lamar Drive have a pool?
No, 8264 Lamar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8264 Lamar Drive have accessible units?
No, 8264 Lamar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8264 Lamar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8264 Lamar Drive has units with dishwashers.
