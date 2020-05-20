8134 Gray Court

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Lake Arbor Village will welcome you with 1,220 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a 1 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or enjoy spending time at the community pool, club house, or tennis court. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # .



