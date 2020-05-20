All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 8134 Gray Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
8134 Gray Court
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:54 PM

8134 Gray Court

8134 Gray Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8134 Gray Court, Arvada, CO 80003
Lake Arbor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # .

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Lake Arbor Village will welcome you with 1,220 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a 1 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or enjoy spending time at the community pool, club house, or tennis court. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # .

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8134 Gray Court have any available units?
8134 Gray Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8134 Gray Court have?
Some of 8134 Gray Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8134 Gray Court currently offering any rent specials?
8134 Gray Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8134 Gray Court pet-friendly?
No, 8134 Gray Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 8134 Gray Court offer parking?
Yes, 8134 Gray Court offers parking.
Does 8134 Gray Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8134 Gray Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8134 Gray Court have a pool?
Yes, 8134 Gray Court has a pool.
Does 8134 Gray Court have accessible units?
No, 8134 Gray Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8134 Gray Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8134 Gray Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College