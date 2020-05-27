8110 W 54th Plaza

Amenities

This amazing 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse is available September 1st, 2019. Beautiful Remodel! All new kitchen with dark cabinets, new appliances, tile and flooring. Good sized fenced yard. Walking distance to Olde Towne Arvada and light rail. Rent is $1600 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. One time $150 Admin fee. $55/adult Application fee. $7/mo P&R fee(credit reporting). Tenants is responsible for all utilities. Pet Policy: Negotiable Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse