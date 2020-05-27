All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 8110 W 54th Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
8110 W 54th Plaza
Last updated September 26 2019 at 5:35 PM

8110 W 54th Plaza

8110 West 54th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
I-70 Corridor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8110 West 54th Place, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This amazing 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse is available September 1st, 2019. Beautiful Remodel! All new kitchen with dark cabinets, new appliances, tile and flooring. Good sized fenced yard. Walking distance to Olde Towne Arvada and light rail. Rent is $1600 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. One time $150 Admin fee. $55/adult Application fee. $7/mo P&R fee(credit reporting). Tenants is responsible for all utilities. Pet Policy: Negotiable Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8110 W 54th Plaza have any available units?
8110 W 54th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
Is 8110 W 54th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
8110 W 54th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8110 W 54th Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 8110 W 54th Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 8110 W 54th Plaza offer parking?
No, 8110 W 54th Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 8110 W 54th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8110 W 54th Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8110 W 54th Plaza have a pool?
No, 8110 W 54th Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 8110 W 54th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 8110 W 54th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 8110 W 54th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 8110 W 54th Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8110 W 54th Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 8110 W 54th Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College