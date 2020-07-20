All apartments in Arvada
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

7997 Ridge Rd Unit A

7997 Ridge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7997 Ridge Rd, Arvada, CO 80002
Olde Town Arvada Area

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
NEW! Enjoy this immaculate, new home built in 2017 just a few blocks from Olde Town Arvada featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two car garage, and 150 square feet of rooftop decking with breathtaking mountain and city views!

AVAIL 07/08

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

Details:
4BR/4BA
2,302 square feet
Central Air Conditioning
On-demand Rinnai Hot Water
Hand Troweled Texture
Upstairs Laundry (where the clothes are!)
Stainless Appliances
High quality finishes throughout
Dovetailed, Soft-close Kithcen Cabinets
Quartz Counters
Wide Plank Oak Floors
Spacious Master Bedroom Suite
5 Piece Bathroom
Jack-n-Jill Bathroom Connecting 2 Bedrooms
3rd Bedroom with Private Bathroom
Walk to Olde Town Arvada
NEW Light Rail Station
2 Car Detached Garage
Sprinkler System

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Global Goods & Coffee Shop, and Hunter Bay Coffee Roasters. Nearby restaurants include Bread Winners Cafe and Catering, First Watch, and Joe's Cafe. Nearby parks include Wolff Park, The Ralston, and Griffith Station Park. Nearby grocery stores include King Soopers and Natural Grocers. Within seconds from the new Arvada Light Rail Station and with convenient access to Wadsworth Bypass, I-70, and so much more!

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per pet (1 max)

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet.
A $25 Monthly Flat Fee for Lawn Care.
WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED!

$2,995 Rent/month - $2,295 Security Deposit

Jefferson County R-1 Schools:
Elementary School - Lawrence
Middle School - Arvada K-8
High School - Arvada

For Showings, call or text Sarah @ 719-352-9318 or email Sarah@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7997 Ridge Rd Unit A have any available units?
7997 Ridge Rd Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7997 Ridge Rd Unit A have?
Some of 7997 Ridge Rd Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7997 Ridge Rd Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
7997 Ridge Rd Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7997 Ridge Rd Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 7997 Ridge Rd Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 7997 Ridge Rd Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 7997 Ridge Rd Unit A offers parking.
Does 7997 Ridge Rd Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7997 Ridge Rd Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7997 Ridge Rd Unit A have a pool?
No, 7997 Ridge Rd Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 7997 Ridge Rd Unit A have accessible units?
No, 7997 Ridge Rd Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 7997 Ridge Rd Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7997 Ridge Rd Unit A has units with dishwashers.
