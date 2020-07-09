All apartments in Arvada
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
7861 West 51st Avenue
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

7861 West 51st Avenue

7861 West 51st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7861 West 51st Avenue, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome in Tower View will welcome you with 1,935 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or 1 of the 2 balconies. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Four Acre Lake. Also nearby are Old Town Arvada, Griffith Station, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash, recycling, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7861 West 51st Avenue have any available units?
7861 West 51st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7861 West 51st Avenue have?
Some of 7861 West 51st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7861 West 51st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7861 West 51st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7861 West 51st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7861 West 51st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 7861 West 51st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7861 West 51st Avenue offers parking.
Does 7861 West 51st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7861 West 51st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7861 West 51st Avenue have a pool?
No, 7861 West 51st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7861 West 51st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7861 West 51st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7861 West 51st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7861 West 51st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

