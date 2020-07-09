7861 West 51st Avenue

Amenities

This stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome in Tower View will welcome you with 1,935 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or 1 of the 2 balconies. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Four Acre Lake. Also nearby are Old Town Arvada, Griffith Station, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash, recycling, and snow removal.



