7806 Marshall St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3BD, 2BA Home with Finished Basement and Fenced Back Yard - THE BASICS



RENT: $1,930

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one 3/4)

PARKING: 1-car garage plus off-street parking and additional street parking if needed



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable (one cat or up to two dogs okay)

*There is a $80 monthly water/sewer fee

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



