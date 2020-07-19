All apartments in Arvada
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7806 Marshall St

7806 Marshall Street · No Longer Available
Location

7806 Marshall Street, Arvada, CO 80003
Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3BD, 2BA Home with Finished Basement and Fenced Back Yard - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,930
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one 3/4)
PARKING: 1-car garage plus off-street parking and additional street parking if needed

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable (one cat or up to two dogs okay)
*There is a $80 monthly water/sewer fee
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4588715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7806 Marshall St have any available units?
7806 Marshall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7806 Marshall St have?
Some of 7806 Marshall St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7806 Marshall St currently offering any rent specials?
7806 Marshall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7806 Marshall St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7806 Marshall St is pet friendly.
Does 7806 Marshall St offer parking?
Yes, 7806 Marshall St offers parking.
Does 7806 Marshall St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7806 Marshall St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7806 Marshall St have a pool?
No, 7806 Marshall St does not have a pool.
Does 7806 Marshall St have accessible units?
No, 7806 Marshall St does not have accessible units.
Does 7806 Marshall St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7806 Marshall St has units with dishwashers.
