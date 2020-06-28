All apartments in Arvada
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

7700 W. 68th St

7700 West 68th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7700 West 68th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80004
Scenic Heights

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge 3 Bay Garage in Arvada!! - This 3 bay garage space is ready to rent in Arvada. It features approximately 1600 total sqft, 3 large garage bays and 3 large storage units upstairs. This space would be perfect for a contractor with equipment and supplies to store. Not for commercial use, not zoned to run any type of business or any residential use. Storage or personal use only. Access to the space is via driveway and is conveniently located just off Wadsworth Blvd. and W 68th Avenue.

This garage is a must-see!
Call Today
720-474-2822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5098376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 W. 68th St have any available units?
7700 W. 68th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
Is 7700 W. 68th St currently offering any rent specials?
7700 W. 68th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 W. 68th St pet-friendly?
No, 7700 W. 68th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 7700 W. 68th St offer parking?
Yes, 7700 W. 68th St offers parking.
Does 7700 W. 68th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7700 W. 68th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 W. 68th St have a pool?
No, 7700 W. 68th St does not have a pool.
Does 7700 W. 68th St have accessible units?
No, 7700 W. 68th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 W. 68th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7700 W. 68th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7700 W. 68th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7700 W. 68th St does not have units with air conditioning.
