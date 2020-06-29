7700 W 61st Ave. #06

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking recently renovated media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access media room

Remodeled kitchen has newer cabinets, counter top, sink and faucet, dishwasher, and ceramic tile floor Premium plank Vinyl flooring in Living room. New carpet in bedrooms. Remodeled bath features newer ceramic tile floor and walls, cast iron tub, and pedestal sink! Attractive 2-tone paint! This main level unit has a great floor plan!

Wireless internet provided! Great community with attractive courtyard that was recently revamped! Private play area in the back complete with picnic table and grills. Most units have washer/dryer hookups, but there is also an on-site laundry. This building has had insulation blown into the walls and has newer double-pane vinyl windows. Most of the furnaces were installed in the last ten years and have reasonably high efficiency ratings. The building is in a great location near Olde Town Arvada shops, restaurants, and movie theater! It's just a short walk to Memorial Community Park and Ralston Creek walking path! Most units have a storage unit available.