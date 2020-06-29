All apartments in Arvada
Last updated January 31 2020

7700 W 61st Ave. #06

7700 West 61st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7700 West 61st Avenue, Arvada, CO 80004
Olde Town Arvada Area

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Remodeled kitchen has newer cabinets, counter top, sink and faucet, dishwasher, and ceramic tile floor Premium plank Vinyl flooring in Living room. New carpet in bedrooms. Remodeled bath features newer ceramic tile floor and walls, cast iron tub, and pedestal sink! Attractive 2-tone paint! This main level unit has a great floor plan!
Wireless internet provided! Great community with attractive courtyard that was recently revamped! Private play area in the back complete with picnic table and grills. Most units have washer/dryer hookups, but there is also an on-site laundry. This building has had insulation blown into the walls and has newer double-pane vinyl windows. Most of the furnaces were installed in the last ten years and have reasonably high efficiency ratings. The building is in a great location near Olde Town Arvada shops, restaurants, and movie theater! It's just a short walk to Memorial Community Park and Ralston Creek walking path! Most units have a storage unit available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 W 61st Ave. #06 have any available units?
7700 W 61st Ave. #06 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7700 W 61st Ave. #06 have?
Some of 7700 W 61st Ave. #06's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700 W 61st Ave. #06 currently offering any rent specials?
7700 W 61st Ave. #06 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 W 61st Ave. #06 pet-friendly?
No, 7700 W 61st Ave. #06 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 7700 W 61st Ave. #06 offer parking?
Yes, 7700 W 61st Ave. #06 offers parking.
Does 7700 W 61st Ave. #06 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7700 W 61st Ave. #06 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 W 61st Ave. #06 have a pool?
No, 7700 W 61st Ave. #06 does not have a pool.
Does 7700 W 61st Ave. #06 have accessible units?
No, 7700 W 61st Ave. #06 does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 W 61st Ave. #06 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7700 W 61st Ave. #06 has units with dishwashers.

