Last updated June 15 2019 at 7:05 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7144 Union St
7144 Union Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7144 Union Street, Arvada, CO 80004
Northwest Arvada
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Can you picture yourself in this home? Sleek hardwood and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features stylish counters, updated appliances and rich wood cabinets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7144 Union St have any available units?
7144 Union St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arvada, CO
.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arvada Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7144 Union St have?
Some of 7144 Union St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7144 Union St currently offering any rent specials?
7144 Union St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7144 Union St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7144 Union St is pet friendly.
Does 7144 Union St offer parking?
Yes, 7144 Union St offers parking.
Does 7144 Union St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7144 Union St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7144 Union St have a pool?
No, 7144 Union St does not have a pool.
Does 7144 Union St have accessible units?
No, 7144 Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 7144 Union St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7144 Union St does not have units with dishwashers.
