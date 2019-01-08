All apartments in Arvada
6945 Webster St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

6945 Webster St

6945 Webster Street · (303) 255-1990 ext. 8
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6945 Webster Street, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
Fabulous 4 bedroom duplex close to Old Town Arvada. Tiled entry & kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, large size living room with big kitchen, plenty of cabinets/countertops and large island. Large dining room leads out to fenced yard with patio, great for entertaining. 2 bedrooms on main level with a full bathroom. Basement features finished large family room with 2 non-conforming bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom (shower only, no tub), laundry room and extra storage area. Close to Old Town Arvada, restaurants, shops and parks. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6945 Webster St have any available units?
6945 Webster St has a unit available for $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6945 Webster St have?
Some of 6945 Webster St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6945 Webster St currently offering any rent specials?
6945 Webster St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6945 Webster St pet-friendly?
No, 6945 Webster St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6945 Webster St offer parking?
No, 6945 Webster St does not offer parking.
Does 6945 Webster St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6945 Webster St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6945 Webster St have a pool?
No, 6945 Webster St does not have a pool.
Does 6945 Webster St have accessible units?
No, 6945 Webster St does not have accessible units.
Does 6945 Webster St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6945 Webster St has units with dishwashers.
