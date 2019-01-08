6945 Webster St

Amenities

Fabulous 4 bedroom duplex close to Old Town Arvada. Tiled entry & kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, large size living room with big kitchen, plenty of cabinets/countertops and large island. Large dining room leads out to fenced yard with patio, great for entertaining. 2 bedrooms on main level with a full bathroom. Basement features finished large family room with 2 non-conforming bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom (shower only, no tub), laundry room and extra storage area. Close to Old Town Arvada, restaurants, shops and parks. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com