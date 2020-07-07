All apartments in Arvada
Last updated April 28 2020

6944 Nile Court

6944 Nile Court · No Longer Available
Location

6944 Nile Court, Arvada, CO 80007
Meadows at Westwoods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in the Westwoods development! This spacious home features an updated, welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Beautiful home on a cul-de-sac that backs to the Westwoods Golf Course. Ideal lot located only steps away from the greenbelt and walking trail. Private and quiet. Excellent schools, walk to Westwoods Elementary, clubhouse and more. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6944 Nile Court have any available units?
6944 Nile Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6944 Nile Court have?
Some of 6944 Nile Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6944 Nile Court currently offering any rent specials?
6944 Nile Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6944 Nile Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6944 Nile Court is pet friendly.
Does 6944 Nile Court offer parking?
No, 6944 Nile Court does not offer parking.
Does 6944 Nile Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6944 Nile Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6944 Nile Court have a pool?
No, 6944 Nile Court does not have a pool.
Does 6944 Nile Court have accessible units?
No, 6944 Nile Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6944 Nile Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6944 Nile Court does not have units with dishwashers.

