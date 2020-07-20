6865 Xavier Circle, #8

Amenities

Yacht Club 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To This Very Nice End Unit Condo Right On The Shore Of Hidden Lake! You Will Have Full Access To The Lake. You Can Swim, Paddle Board, Fish Or Simply Soak Up The Sun. Condo Is On Second Floor And Has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 2 Balconies & Fireplace. New Carpet Throughout The Unit!! Updated Kitchen Has Slab Granite Counter Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom Has View Of Lake, Walk In Closet & Attached Master Bath. Home Includes Washer & Dryer In Unit & Small Storage Area On Balcony. Owner Pays For Water & Use Of Pool For Tenants. Plenty Of Open Parking. One Car Garage Is Included With Unit. Only Medium To Small Dogs Allowed. Sorry, No Section 8's Or Cats Allowed. Qualified Applicant Will Have A Minimum Credit Score Of 620.



This Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.



