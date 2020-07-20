All apartments in Arvada
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:05 PM

6865 Xavier Circle, #8

6865 Xavier Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6865 Xavier Circle, Arvada, CO 80030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Yacht Club 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To This Very Nice End Unit Condo Right On The Shore Of Hidden Lake! You Will Have Full Access To The Lake. You Can Swim, Paddle Board, Fish Or Simply Soak Up The Sun. Condo Is On Second Floor And Has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 2 Balconies & Fireplace. New Carpet Throughout The Unit!! Updated Kitchen Has Slab Granite Counter Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom Has View Of Lake, Walk In Closet & Attached Master Bath. Home Includes Washer & Dryer In Unit & Small Storage Area On Balcony. Owner Pays For Water & Use Of Pool For Tenants. Plenty Of Open Parking. One Car Garage Is Included With Unit. Only Medium To Small Dogs Allowed. Sorry, No Section 8's Or Cats Allowed. Qualified Applicant Will Have A Minimum Credit Score Of 620.

This Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2711341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6865 Xavier Circle, #8 have any available units?
6865 Xavier Circle, #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6865 Xavier Circle, #8 have?
Some of 6865 Xavier Circle, #8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6865 Xavier Circle, #8 currently offering any rent specials?
6865 Xavier Circle, #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6865 Xavier Circle, #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6865 Xavier Circle, #8 is pet friendly.
Does 6865 Xavier Circle, #8 offer parking?
Yes, 6865 Xavier Circle, #8 offers parking.
Does 6865 Xavier Circle, #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6865 Xavier Circle, #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6865 Xavier Circle, #8 have a pool?
Yes, 6865 Xavier Circle, #8 has a pool.
Does 6865 Xavier Circle, #8 have accessible units?
No, 6865 Xavier Circle, #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 6865 Xavier Circle, #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6865 Xavier Circle, #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
