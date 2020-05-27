All apartments in Arvada
6428 Newcombe St

6428 Newcombe Street · No Longer Available
Location

6428 Newcombe Street, Arvada, CO 80004
Northwest Arvada

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Available 04/01/19 Privacy, Space and Cul De Sac! The Perfect Home! - Property Id: 102087

Open and inviting layout, master and living room with vaulted high ceilings. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs and 1 bedroom and full bath in the basement. Double sink vanity in master bathroom and a powder room on the main floor. Stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space in the basement. 2 car tandem garage. Landscaped and fenced yard with a garden bed. Located across from Oak Park and Campbell Elementary. Ralston Creek trail for bike riding, walking, running, enjoying nature is also nearby. Short drive to Old Town Arvada. Will appeal to families, professionals and empty-nesters alike.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102087
Property Id 102087

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4728174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6428 Newcombe St have any available units?
6428 Newcombe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6428 Newcombe St have?
Some of 6428 Newcombe St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6428 Newcombe St currently offering any rent specials?
6428 Newcombe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6428 Newcombe St pet-friendly?
No, 6428 Newcombe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6428 Newcombe St offer parking?
Yes, 6428 Newcombe St offers parking.
Does 6428 Newcombe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6428 Newcombe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6428 Newcombe St have a pool?
No, 6428 Newcombe St does not have a pool.
Does 6428 Newcombe St have accessible units?
No, 6428 Newcombe St does not have accessible units.
Does 6428 Newcombe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6428 Newcombe St has units with dishwashers.
