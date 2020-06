Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Welcome to your new home located near 64th and Oak in the Grace Place Condominiums in Arvada.

This lovely home features a spacious living room with a fireplace, open kitchen and a second-floor balcony as well as a dining room / kitchen nook and in unit laundry.

This home is a two bedroom, two bathroom condominium and the master suite features a brand new custom shower and walk-in closet.

Great location with easy access to the freeway, 15 minutes to downtown or the mountains!



Schedule your appointment today.