6340 Quay Street

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,066 square feet of living space!



The sunny kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, washer and dryer in unit, crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or the large fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



