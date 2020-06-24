All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6340 Quay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6340 Quay Street
Last updated April 11 2019 at 4:53 PM

6340 Quay Street

6340 Quay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6340 Quay Street, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,066 square feet of living space!

The sunny kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, washer and dryer in unit, crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or the large fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6340 Quay Street have any available units?
6340 Quay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6340 Quay Street have?
Some of 6340 Quay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6340 Quay Street currently offering any rent specials?
6340 Quay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6340 Quay Street pet-friendly?
No, 6340 Quay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6340 Quay Street offer parking?
Yes, 6340 Quay Street offers parking.
Does 6340 Quay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6340 Quay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6340 Quay Street have a pool?
No, 6340 Quay Street does not have a pool.
Does 6340 Quay Street have accessible units?
No, 6340 Quay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6340 Quay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6340 Quay Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College