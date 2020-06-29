6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204

Amenities

Charming two bedroom condo in West Wood Villas at Broad Lake! Bright, open floor plan- Updated kitchen featuring a large island that opens to the living room. Cozy gas fireplace- Vaulted ceilings- Spacious master bedroom and walk in closet, 2nd room is a perfect study or bedroom. Private deck off the dining area with a nice mountain view. Large one car attached garage. Excellent location, minutes away from shopping, dining and trails! This well cared for home is a must see! Text Ben for Showing at 720.935.0453 Water Trash Sewer Included. Tenant pays Gas Electric.