All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:10 PM

6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204

6202 Kilmer Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6202 Kilmer Loop, Arvada, CO 80403
Wyndhams

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Charming two bedroom condo in West Wood Villas at Broad Lake! Bright, open floor plan- Updated kitchen featuring a large island that opens to the living room. Cozy gas fireplace- Vaulted ceilings- Spacious master bedroom and walk in closet, 2nd room is a perfect study or bedroom. Private deck off the dining area with a nice mountain view. Large one car attached garage. Excellent location, minutes away from shopping, dining and trails! This well cared for home is a must see! Text Ben for Showing at 720.935.0453 Water Trash Sewer Included. Tenant pays Gas Electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204 have any available units?
6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204 have?
Some of 6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204 is pet friendly.
Does 6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204 offer parking?
Yes, 6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204 offers parking.
Does 6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204 have a pool?
No, 6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204 does not have a pool.
Does 6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6202 Kilmer Loop, Unit 204 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue
Arvada, CO 80004
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College