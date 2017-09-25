All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6188 Brentwood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6188 Brentwood St
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

6188 Brentwood St

6188 Brentwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6188 Brentwood Street, Arvada, CO 80004
Alta Vista Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Large 4BD, 2BA Arvada Home with Bonus Room, Finished Basement, and Back Yard - Includes a 2-Car garage. Walk to dining and shopping in Olde Town Arvada or bike along Ralston Creek Trail. Easy access to Downtown Denver via new RTD G-Line.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to two pets are negotiable
*There is a flat $60 monthly water/sewer fee paid with rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE3792389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6188 Brentwood St have any available units?
6188 Brentwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6188 Brentwood St have?
Some of 6188 Brentwood St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6188 Brentwood St currently offering any rent specials?
6188 Brentwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6188 Brentwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6188 Brentwood St is pet friendly.
Does 6188 Brentwood St offer parking?
Yes, 6188 Brentwood St offers parking.
Does 6188 Brentwood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6188 Brentwood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6188 Brentwood St have a pool?
No, 6188 Brentwood St does not have a pool.
Does 6188 Brentwood St have accessible units?
No, 6188 Brentwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 6188 Brentwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6188 Brentwood St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College