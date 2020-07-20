All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 5908 Newcombe Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
5908 Newcombe Ct
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

5908 Newcombe Ct

5908 Newcombe Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Allendale Area
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5908 Newcombe Court, Arvada, CO 80004
Allendale Area

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Duplex - Property Id: 53660

Large duplex: 1500 sq. feet finished living space; unfinished basement with laundry hook-ups and comfortable working or storage space; 3 bedrooms; 2 baths; kitchen with dishwasher, stove and fridge; living room with fireplace; family room; new carpet and freshly painted; attached single car garage; additional street parking; shaded patio; front yard; fenced back yard; It is close to schools, shopping, open space trail, bus and light rail, baseball and soccer fields.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/53660
Property Id 53660

(RLNE4950094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 Newcombe Ct have any available units?
5908 Newcombe Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5908 Newcombe Ct have?
Some of 5908 Newcombe Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 Newcombe Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5908 Newcombe Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 Newcombe Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5908 Newcombe Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5908 Newcombe Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5908 Newcombe Ct offers parking.
Does 5908 Newcombe Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5908 Newcombe Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 Newcombe Ct have a pool?
No, 5908 Newcombe Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5908 Newcombe Ct have accessible units?
No, 5908 Newcombe Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 Newcombe Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5908 Newcombe Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College