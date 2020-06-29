All apartments in Arvada
5717 Allison Street

Location

5717 Allison Street, Arvada, CO 80002
Olde Town Arvada Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
This single family home is located in Olde Town Arvada, CO. The house features hardwood floors, newer kitchen appliances, HE washer & dryer, and stucco exterior. The kitchen and two (2) bathrooms were thoughtfully updated when the house was remodeled. The property has a fenced in back yard and outdoor shed for storage. Free parking on site or the street. Will consider a limited number and type of pets.
Great location in the heart of historic Olde Town Arvada. Central to everything by vehicle or walking. The house is a 1/2 mile from the RTD Olde Arvada Station that services the Gold Line commuter rail train and numerous bus routes. Old Town is home to an eclectic collection of restaurants, bars, breweries, stores, and services including Steuben's, Denver Beer Company, The Arvada Tavern, Homegrown Tap & Dough, Scrumptious, Harkin Theatres, and many more. Additional grocery, food, and shopping options are 1 mile west with King Soopers, Walmart, Five Guys, MOD Pizza, Tokyo Joe's, and others.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5717 Allison Street have any available units?
5717 Allison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5717 Allison Street have?
Some of 5717 Allison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5717 Allison Street currently offering any rent specials?
5717 Allison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5717 Allison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5717 Allison Street is pet friendly.
Does 5717 Allison Street offer parking?
Yes, 5717 Allison Street offers parking.
Does 5717 Allison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5717 Allison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5717 Allison Street have a pool?
No, 5717 Allison Street does not have a pool.
Does 5717 Allison Street have accessible units?
No, 5717 Allison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5717 Allison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5717 Allison Street has units with dishwashers.
