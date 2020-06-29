5717 Allison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access media room

This single family home is located in Olde Town Arvada, CO. The house features hardwood floors, newer kitchen appliances, HE washer & dryer, and stucco exterior. The kitchen and two (2) bathrooms were thoughtfully updated when the house was remodeled. The property has a fenced in back yard and outdoor shed for storage. Free parking on site or the street. Will consider a limited number and type of pets.

Great location in the heart of historic Olde Town Arvada. Central to everything by vehicle or walking. The house is a 1/2 mile from the RTD Olde Arvada Station that services the Gold Line commuter rail train and numerous bus routes. Old Town is home to an eclectic collection of restaurants, bars, breweries, stores, and services including Steuben's, Denver Beer Company, The Arvada Tavern, Homegrown Tap & Dough, Scrumptious, Harkin Theatres, and many more. Additional grocery, food, and shopping options are 1 mile west with King Soopers, Walmart, Five Guys, MOD Pizza, Tokyo Joe's, and others.