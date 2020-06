Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely remodeled 1/bed/1bath in Arvada home ready for immediate move-in! - Completely remodeled 1/bed/1bath home in Arvada ready for immediate move-in! Property features new flooring, new. paint, new appliances, new granite countertops, NEW, NEW, NEW! This one won't last long!



Please call Paula for showing at 303-302-3889.



(RLNE5767674)