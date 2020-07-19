5517 Newland Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #720320.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Arvada will welcome you with 800 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include are air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit with a laundry room, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio and fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby is Old Town Arvada with many dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70, Light Rail, and Park N Ride.



1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent only includes yard care.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #720320.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.