Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5517 Newland Way

5517 Newland Way · No Longer Available
Location

5517 Newland Way, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #720320.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Arvada will welcome you with 800 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include are air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit with a laundry room, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio and fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby is Old Town Arvada with many dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70, Light Rail, and Park N Ride.

1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent only includes yard care.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5517 Newland Way have any available units?
5517 Newland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5517 Newland Way have?
Some of 5517 Newland Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5517 Newland Way currently offering any rent specials?
5517 Newland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 Newland Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5517 Newland Way is pet friendly.
Does 5517 Newland Way offer parking?
No, 5517 Newland Way does not offer parking.
Does 5517 Newland Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5517 Newland Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 Newland Way have a pool?
No, 5517 Newland Way does not have a pool.
Does 5517 Newland Way have accessible units?
No, 5517 Newland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 Newland Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5517 Newland Way does not have units with dishwashers.
