Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

5510 Brentwood St

5510 Brentwood Street · (303) 433-0711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5510 Brentwood Street, Arvada, CO 80002
Olde Town Arvada Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5510 Brentwood St · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
5510 Brentwood St Available 08/01/20 Cute Arvada Home Close to Olde Town - Updated Arvada ranch home less than a mile from Olde Town Arvada. All the carpet has been replaced with hardwood flooring! Walk to the new commuter train station. Large, bright living room opens to a completely updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. 4 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a 3/4 bathroom all on one level. You'll love the huge garage with space for a workshop. Large, fenced in backyard with patio and raised garden beds is the perfect space for summertime grilling and entertaining. Tenants responsible for all utilities.

****Please be aware that we do not accept Zillow’s Rental Manager tool for applications. All applications must be submitted through the Fry Properties website.

(RLNE4991743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5510 Brentwood St have any available units?
5510 Brentwood St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5510 Brentwood St have?
Some of 5510 Brentwood St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5510 Brentwood St currently offering any rent specials?
5510 Brentwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5510 Brentwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5510 Brentwood St is pet friendly.
Does 5510 Brentwood St offer parking?
Yes, 5510 Brentwood St offers parking.
Does 5510 Brentwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5510 Brentwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5510 Brentwood St have a pool?
No, 5510 Brentwood St does not have a pool.
Does 5510 Brentwood St have accessible units?
No, 5510 Brentwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 5510 Brentwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5510 Brentwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
