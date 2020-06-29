Amenities

5510 Brentwood St Available 08/01/20 Cute Arvada Home Close to Olde Town - Updated Arvada ranch home less than a mile from Olde Town Arvada. All the carpet has been replaced with hardwood flooring! Walk to the new commuter train station. Large, bright living room opens to a completely updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. 4 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a 3/4 bathroom all on one level. You'll love the huge garage with space for a workshop. Large, fenced in backyard with patio and raised garden beds is the perfect space for summertime grilling and entertaining. Tenants responsible for all utilities.



****Please be aware that we do not accept Zillow’s Rental Manager tool for applications. All applications must be submitted through the Fry Properties website.



