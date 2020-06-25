All apartments in Arvada
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

5479 Zephyr Court

5479 Zephyr Court · No Longer Available
Location

5479 Zephyr Court, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
End Unit Row Home Built in 2006 for Rent Close to Historic Olde Town Arvada - Exceptional Arvada End Unit Row Home built in 2006. Close to Historic Olde Town Arvada! 2 Total Bedroom(s), 2 Total Bath(s), Approx. 1400 sq. ft. Air Conditioning, 2 Car Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Gas fireplace, Washer/Dryer included. Access to clubhouse and pool included (exercise equipment, party room, hot tub) HOA dues included (water, wastewater, trash). Close to I-70 and a five minute walk to the Arvada Gold Line train.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5732715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5479 Zephyr Court have any available units?
5479 Zephyr Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5479 Zephyr Court have?
Some of 5479 Zephyr Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5479 Zephyr Court currently offering any rent specials?
5479 Zephyr Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5479 Zephyr Court pet-friendly?
No, 5479 Zephyr Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 5479 Zephyr Court offer parking?
Yes, 5479 Zephyr Court offers parking.
Does 5479 Zephyr Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5479 Zephyr Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5479 Zephyr Court have a pool?
Yes, 5479 Zephyr Court has a pool.
Does 5479 Zephyr Court have accessible units?
No, 5479 Zephyr Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5479 Zephyr Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5479 Zephyr Court does not have units with dishwashers.
