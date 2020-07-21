All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 5465 Balsam St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
5465 Balsam St
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

5465 Balsam St

5465 Balsam Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
I-70 Corridor
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5465 Balsam Street, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1 bedroom 1/2 mile from Olde Town Arvada - Property Id: 149187

Light-filled and roomy 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs unit minutes from Olde Town Arvada. Close to restaurants, breweries, shopping, etc. Bedroom and living area feature hardwood floor. Kitchen includes all appliances and washer and dryer in the unit. Small outdoor cement patio with pergola and parking directly outside. Quiet neighborhood, easy to access highways, and minutes from the G-Line light rail. Rent is $1300 per month + 100 for water/electric/gas/cable/wifi.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149187p
Property Id 149187

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5107123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5465 Balsam St have any available units?
5465 Balsam St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5465 Balsam St have?
Some of 5465 Balsam St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5465 Balsam St currently offering any rent specials?
5465 Balsam St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5465 Balsam St pet-friendly?
No, 5465 Balsam St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 5465 Balsam St offer parking?
Yes, 5465 Balsam St offers parking.
Does 5465 Balsam St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5465 Balsam St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5465 Balsam St have a pool?
No, 5465 Balsam St does not have a pool.
Does 5465 Balsam St have accessible units?
No, 5465 Balsam St does not have accessible units.
Does 5465 Balsam St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5465 Balsam St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 Bedroom ApartmentsArvada 2 Bedroom Apartments
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College