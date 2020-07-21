5465 Balsam St

Amenities

Light-filled and roomy 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs unit minutes from Olde Town Arvada. Close to restaurants, breweries, shopping, etc. Bedroom and living area feature hardwood floor. Kitchen includes all appliances and washer and dryer in the unit. Small outdoor cement patio with pergola and parking directly outside. Quiet neighborhood, easy to access highways, and minutes from the G-Line light rail. Rent is $1300 per month + 100 for water/electric/gas/cable/wifi.

No Pets Allowed



