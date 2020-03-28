All apartments in Arvada
Last updated July 25 2019 at 9:54 PM

5411 Water Tower Promenade

5411 Water Tower Promenade · No Longer Available
Location

5411 Water Tower Promenade, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Water Town Village will welcome you with 1,170 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, clubhouse, or fitness center! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Old Town Arvada, restaurants, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the G-Line Light Rail and I-70.

Pets may be negotiable.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 Water Tower Promenade have any available units?
5411 Water Tower Promenade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5411 Water Tower Promenade have?
Some of 5411 Water Tower Promenade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5411 Water Tower Promenade currently offering any rent specials?
5411 Water Tower Promenade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 Water Tower Promenade pet-friendly?
Yes, 5411 Water Tower Promenade is pet friendly.
Does 5411 Water Tower Promenade offer parking?
Yes, 5411 Water Tower Promenade offers parking.
Does 5411 Water Tower Promenade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5411 Water Tower Promenade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 Water Tower Promenade have a pool?
Yes, 5411 Water Tower Promenade has a pool.
Does 5411 Water Tower Promenade have accessible units?
No, 5411 Water Tower Promenade does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 Water Tower Promenade have units with dishwashers?
No, 5411 Water Tower Promenade does not have units with dishwashers.
