5411 Water Tower Promenade

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Water Town Village will welcome you with 1,170 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, clubhouse, or fitness center! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Old Town Arvada, restaurants, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the G-Line Light Rail and I-70.



Pets may be negotiable.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



