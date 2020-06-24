5313 Field St.

Amenities

patio / balcony parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6430eb60a7 ---- To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488! Available November 8th is this 1 bedroom,1 bathroom apartment, located near Terrace Park, Garrison St and Ridge Rd! This unit comes with a living room, and off-street parking, Kitchen amenities include a refrigerator, and electric range. On-site coin operated laundry all within a quiet secured entry building. Plenty of parks, groceries, restaurants and night-life in the nearby area! Rent is $950.00 per month and there is a minimum of $950.00 required for the security deposit. Electricity is the tenants responsibility, water, sewer, trash, and gas is billed at a flat rate of $50.00 per month. Sorry NO pets are accepted at this property. To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/