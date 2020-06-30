All apartments in Arvada
5254 W 68th Avenue

5254 West 68th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5254 West 68th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
*Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent* Must see this lovely townhome located in Arvada. This 2 bedroom unit has new paint and carpet throughout the entire unit as well as new flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Enjoy an open floor plan with a roomy kitchen, vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. A half bath is located on the main floor and a full and 3/4 are on 2nd level. This unit has a nice patio and a one car garage. Also, there are lots of closet space and storage. It is close to shopping and dining and easy highway access from Sheridan Blvd. This is a must see property that will not last. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5254 W 68th Avenue have any available units?
5254 W 68th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5254 W 68th Avenue have?
Some of 5254 W 68th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5254 W 68th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5254 W 68th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5254 W 68th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5254 W 68th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 5254 W 68th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5254 W 68th Avenue offers parking.
Does 5254 W 68th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5254 W 68th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5254 W 68th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5254 W 68th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5254 W 68th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5254 W 68th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5254 W 68th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5254 W 68th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
