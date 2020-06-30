5254 W 68th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

*Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent* Must see this lovely townhome located in Arvada. This 2 bedroom unit has new paint and carpet throughout the entire unit as well as new flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Enjoy an open floor plan with a roomy kitchen, vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. A half bath is located on the main floor and a full and 3/4 are on 2nd level. This unit has a nice patio and a one car garage. Also, there are lots of closet space and storage. It is close to shopping and dining and easy highway access from Sheridan Blvd. This is a must see property that will not last. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com