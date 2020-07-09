All apartments in Arvada
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

13813 West 66th Drive

13813 West 66th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13813 West 66th Drive, Arvada, CO 80004
Ralston Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3.25 bathroom home located in popular Arvada! Beautiful 2 story with open vaulted floorplan! Gorgeous kitchen with perfect eating area. Huge back yard. Central Air. Quiet street close to public transportation. Great home on quiet street in wonderful Arvada location. Schedule your tour today!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13813 West 66th Drive have any available units?
13813 West 66th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
Is 13813 West 66th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13813 West 66th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13813 West 66th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13813 West 66th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13813 West 66th Drive offer parking?
No, 13813 West 66th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13813 West 66th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13813 West 66th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13813 West 66th Drive have a pool?
No, 13813 West 66th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13813 West 66th Drive have accessible units?
No, 13813 West 66th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13813 West 66th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13813 West 66th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13813 West 66th Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13813 West 66th Drive has units with air conditioning.

