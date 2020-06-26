All apartments in Arvada
Last updated July 8 2019 at 10:33 PM

13722 West 64th Drive

Location

13722 West 64th Drive, Arvada, CO 80004
Ralston Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Arvada! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. With a large yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13722 West 64th Drive have any available units?
13722 West 64th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
Is 13722 West 64th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13722 West 64th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13722 West 64th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13722 West 64th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13722 West 64th Drive offer parking?
No, 13722 West 64th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13722 West 64th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13722 West 64th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13722 West 64th Drive have a pool?
No, 13722 West 64th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13722 West 64th Drive have accessible units?
No, 13722 West 64th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13722 West 64th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13722 West 64th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13722 West 64th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13722 West 64th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
