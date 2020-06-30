All apartments in Arvada
10641 West 62nd Place

10641 West 62nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

10641 West 62nd Place, Arvada, CO 80004
Allendale Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful Ranch Home with Finished Basement in Arvada!!!

AVAILABILITY DATE: January 24, 2020 or up to 30 days out from this date. Lease term of 14-16 months preferred!
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats permitted with breed approval

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, brand new counter tops and backsplash!
* Hardwood floors throughout main level
* 5 Bed/ 3 Bath
* Fully finished basement!
* Large fenced backyard
* Attached 1-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* Park with playground right down the street!

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, street parking as available
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: unknown

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10641 West 62nd Place have any available units?
10641 West 62nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.

How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10641 West 62nd Place have?
Some of 10641 West 62nd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10641 West 62nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
10641 West 62nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10641 West 62nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10641 West 62nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 10641 West 62nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 10641 West 62nd Place offers parking.
Does 10641 West 62nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10641 West 62nd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10641 West 62nd Place have a pool?
No, 10641 West 62nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 10641 West 62nd Place have accessible units?
No, 10641 West 62nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10641 West 62nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10641 West 62nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.

