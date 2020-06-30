10641 West 62nd Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Beautiful Ranch Home with Finished Basement in Arvada!!!



AVAILABILITY DATE: January 24, 2020 or up to 30 days out from this date. Lease term of 14-16 months preferred!

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats permitted with breed approval



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, brand new counter tops and backsplash!

* Hardwood floors throughout main level

* 5 Bed/ 3 Bath

* Fully finished basement!

* Large fenced backyard

* Attached 1-car garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C

* Park with playground right down the street!



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, street parking as available

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

YARD: Fenced backyard

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: unknown



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*