Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
10542 W. 63rd Place, #10
Last updated January 11 2020 at 5:47 AM

10542 W. 63rd Place, #10

10542 West 63rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

10542 West 63rd Place, Arvada, CO 80004
Allendale Area

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
tennis court
SEASON SPECIAL! REDUCED RENT FOR 6 MONTHS!
RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, INCLUDING HEAT, EXCEPT ELECTRIC
Large updated unit in great neighborhood! Remodeled kitchen has newer cabinets, countertop and sink! Newer ceramic tile! Remodeled bath with newer shower tile and tub! Washer/dryer hookups and on-site laundry! Spacious living room!
12-unit building in a great location. Short walk to Ralston Creek bike/walking trail. Jefferson county schools (Allendale, Drake, Arvada West). Great for commuting--5 minutes to I-70 at Kipling. oNLY 1/2 BLOCK FROM APEX TENNIS CENTER AND LOCAL PARK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10542 W. 63rd Place, #10 have any available units?
10542 W. 63rd Place, #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10542 W. 63rd Place, #10 have?
Some of 10542 W. 63rd Place, #10's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10542 W. 63rd Place, #10 currently offering any rent specials?
10542 W. 63rd Place, #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10542 W. 63rd Place, #10 pet-friendly?
No, 10542 W. 63rd Place, #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 10542 W. 63rd Place, #10 offer parking?
No, 10542 W. 63rd Place, #10 does not offer parking.
Does 10542 W. 63rd Place, #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10542 W. 63rd Place, #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10542 W. 63rd Place, #10 have a pool?
No, 10542 W. 63rd Place, #10 does not have a pool.
Does 10542 W. 63rd Place, #10 have accessible units?
No, 10542 W. 63rd Place, #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 10542 W. 63rd Place, #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10542 W. 63rd Place, #10 has units with dishwashers.

