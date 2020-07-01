10542 W. 63rd Place, #10

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry tennis court

SEASON SPECIAL! REDUCED RENT FOR 6 MONTHS!

RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, INCLUDING HEAT, EXCEPT ELECTRIC

Large updated unit in great neighborhood! Remodeled kitchen has newer cabinets, countertop and sink! Newer ceramic tile! Remodeled bath with newer shower tile and tub! Washer/dryer hookups and on-site laundry! Spacious living room!

12-unit building in a great location. Short walk to Ralston Creek bike/walking trail. Jefferson county schools (Allendale, Drake, Arvada West). Great for commuting--5 minutes to I-70 at Kipling. oNLY 1/2 BLOCK FROM APEX TENNIS CENTER AND LOCAL PARK.