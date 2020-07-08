All apartments in Arvada
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
10149 W 55th Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

10149 W 55th Drive

10149 West 55th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10149 West 55th Drive, Arvada, CO 80002
Oberon West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful main level end unit condo. This one bedroom condo has it's own laundry, attached 1.5 car garage, granite, designer paint, washer and dryer and Pool. It is a spacious, bright, open and airy condo with the most beautiful views from all windows, end unit and very private! Very close to I-70 and walk to the light rail, yet over looking the 133 acres of open space. Interested in the best spot for the Arvada fireworks? It's from your porch! Welcome home. (a small dog is negotiable.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10149 W 55th Drive have any available units?
10149 W 55th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10149 W 55th Drive have?
Some of 10149 W 55th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10149 W 55th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10149 W 55th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10149 W 55th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10149 W 55th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10149 W 55th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10149 W 55th Drive offers parking.
Does 10149 W 55th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10149 W 55th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10149 W 55th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10149 W 55th Drive has a pool.
Does 10149 W 55th Drive have accessible units?
No, 10149 W 55th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10149 W 55th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10149 W 55th Drive has units with dishwashers.

