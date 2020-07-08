10149 W 55th Drive

Amenities
Beautiful main level end unit condo. This one bedroom condo has it's own laundry, attached 1.5 car garage, granite, designer paint, washer and dryer and Pool. It is a spacious, bright, open and airy condo with the most beautiful views from all windows, end unit and very private! Very close to I-70 and walk to the light rail, yet over looking the 133 acres of open space. Interested in the best spot for the Arvada fireworks? It's from your porch! Welcome home. (a small dog is negotiable.)