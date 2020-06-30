847 Twin Creek. (SHORT TERM)

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

LARGE MOUNTAIN HOME TUCKED IN THE TREES WITH WRAP AROUND DECK. Available for Nightly & Weekly rental only. Monthly rental on a case by case. Sleeps 10! Pet Friendly with approval and additional Pet Fee. 10 Minutes to town. Walk into National Forest. Access to Rec Center with indoor pool, Jacuzzi, weight room, classes and more go to plpoareccenter.com for more info. Fishing Rights on several stocked lakes! 4 Bedrooms + a Loft. 3 Bathrooms. Wood burning stove, Wrap around deck. 2 car attached garage. Check availability at www.NextHomeRMR.com or call 970.507.8655.



Nightly $175

Weekly $1050

2 Weeks $1800

Monthly $2500



VR18-074

LARGE MOUNTAIN HOME TUCKED IN THE TREES WITH WRAP AROUND DECK. Available for Nightly & Weekly rental only. Monthly rental on a case by case. Sleeps 10! Pet Friendly with approval and additional Pet Fee. 10 Minutes to town. Walk into National Forest. Access to Rec Center with indoor pool, Jacuzzi, weight room, classes and more go to plpoareccenter.com for more info. Fishing Rights on several stocked lakes! 4 Bedrooms + a Loft. 3 Bathrooms. Wood burning stove, Wrap around deck. 2 car attached garage. Check availability at www.NextHomeRMR.com or call 970.507.8655.



Nightly $175

Weekly $1050

2 Weeks $1800

Monthly $2500



VR18-074