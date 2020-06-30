All apartments in Archuleta County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

847 Twin Creek. (SHORT TERM)

847 Twincreek Circle · (970) 507-8655
Location

847 Twincreek Circle, Archuleta County, CO 81147

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
LARGE MOUNTAIN HOME TUCKED IN THE TREES WITH WRAP AROUND DECK. Available for Nightly & Weekly rental only. Monthly rental on a case by case. Sleeps 10! Pet Friendly with approval and additional Pet Fee. 10 Minutes to town. Walk into National Forest. Access to Rec Center with indoor pool, Jacuzzi, weight room, classes and more go to plpoareccenter.com for more info. Fishing Rights on several stocked lakes! 4 Bedrooms + a Loft. 3 Bathrooms. Wood burning stove, Wrap around deck. 2 car attached garage. Check availability at www.NextHomeRMR.com or call 970.507.8655.

Nightly $175
Weekly $1050
2 Weeks $1800
Monthly $2500

VR18-074
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

