49 Olive Ct.

BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN HOME SET UP FOR LARGE FAMILIES. 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms. Sleeps 8. Access to Rec Center with indoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi weight room and more! Stocked Lakes near by with fishing rights after purchase of license.



This property is only 10 minutes into town for shopping, restaurants and entertainment. You will also have access to the Recreation Center in town which houses an indoor salt water pool, Jacuzzi, weight room and exercise class for a small fee of $8 per person for all owners and guests. You can also purchase a fishing license for the 6 stocked lakes in the area at the Rec Center. Hostess will provide toiletries including paper towels, toilet paper, hand soap, dish washing and washing machine soap & coffee. All dishes, cookware, silverware as well as daily appliances are also provided. Extra sheets, blankets & towels will be left in the home for your convenience. Fenced Backyard. No access to the garage as the owners have reserved it for their own belongings.



This is a pet friendly home but REQUIRES APPROVAL AND A PET FEE OF $50 PER PET, PER STAY, PAID IN ADVANCE.



Our Property Management office is open Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM, Saturday 10AM - 2PM. 970.507.8655



We are available after hours for emergencies at 970.507.1192.



Sleeps: 8 Bedroom: 4 Bathroom: 2.5



Queen Bed: Sofa Bed: Internet: Yes



Washer and Dryer: Yes TV: Yes Pets: No



Lodging Rates



Holiday Rates: Daily Rates: Weekly Rates: Weekly Holiday Rates: Monthly Rates:



$175.00 $160.00 $1000.00 $1200.00 $2750.00



Special Fees : Damage Deposit (non-refundable) $75.00



Cleaning Fee: $175.00







**OFF SEASON SPECIALS**



MARCH - MAY & OCT - MID DECEMBER



**ONLY $125 A NIGHT!!**







Permit #024170