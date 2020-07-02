All apartments in Archuleta County
49 Olive Ct.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

49 Olive Ct.

49 Olive Court · (805) 651-9151
Location

49 Olive Court, Archuleta County, CO 81147

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit SHORT TERM · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN HOME SET UP FOR LARGE FAMILIES. 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms. Sleeps 8. Access to Rec Center with indoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi weight room and more! Stocked Lakes near by with fishing rights after purchase of license. 

This property is only 10 minutes into town for shopping, restaurants and entertainment. You will also have access to the Recreation Center in town which houses an indoor salt water pool, Jacuzzi, weight room and exercise class for a small fee of $8 per person for all owners and guests. You can also purchase a fishing license for the 6 stocked lakes in the area at the Rec Center. Hostess will provide toiletries including paper towels, toilet paper, hand soap, dish washing and washing machine soap & coffee. All dishes, cookware, silverware as well as daily appliances are also provided. Extra sheets, blankets & towels will be left in the home for your convenience. Fenced Backyard. No access to the garage as the owners have reserved it for their own belongings. 

This is a pet friendly home but REQUIRES APPROVAL AND A PET FEE OF $50 PER PET, PER STAY, PAID IN ADVANCE.

Our Property Management office is open Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM, Saturday 10AM - 2PM.  970.507.8655 

We are available after hours for emergencies at 970.507.1192. 

 Facilities

Sleeps: 8          Bedroom: 4     Bathroom: 2.5

Queen Bed:  Sofa Bed:      Internet: Yes

Washer and Dryer: Yes           TV: Yes         Pets: No   

Lodging Rates

Holiday Rates: Daily Rates:     Weekly Rates:    Weekly Holiday Rates:     Monthly Rates:

$175.00           $160.00           $1000.00           $1200.00                          $2750.00

Special Fees : Damage Deposit (non-refundable) $75.00

Cleaning Fee:              $175.00

 

   **OFF SEASON SPECIALS**

MARCH - MAY & OCT - MID DECEMBER

   **ONLY $125 A NIGHT!!**

 

Permit #024170

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 50
Parking Details: None.

