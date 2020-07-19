LP1 Research - #666

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Stunning 3BR/2BA luxury condo located in the Dry Creek Crossing community within walking distance to a light rail station and nearby to Park Meadows Mall and the Denver Tech Center. This home features a secured entry and 2 garage parking spots with 2 additional storage units. Stair-free, first floor home with gorgeous and modern finishing throughout.



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



AVAIL 08/14/2020



Details:

3BR/2BA

1,350+ square feet

Hardwood Floors

NEWER Carpet

NEWER Washer/Dryer

Fresh Paint Throughout with Warm Tones

Modern, White Trim

Stainless Steel Appliances

Island in Kitchen- Great for Entertaining!

Slab, Granite Counters

Cozy Fireplace

Gas Grill Included on Balcony

Flat Screen Televisions Included in Living and Bedroom Already Mounted

Large Master Bedroom

Walk-in Closet and Shower

Duel Vanity

MASSIVE Garden Tub

Large Windows for Ample Natural Light

Community Clubhouse and Pool



Nearby coffee shops include Corvus Coffee Roasters and Peet's Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Maggiano's Little Italy, Viewhouse, and Snooze AM Eatery. Nearby parks include Centennial Center Park, Willow Creek Park, and Holly Park. Grocery stores include King Soopers and Safeway. Convenient access to I-25, E Dry Creek Rd, and Dry Creek Light Rail Station.



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per pet, if applicable (1 max).



Resident Utilities: Xcel Electric and Cable/Internet.

Water/trash/gas Included in Rent!



$2,150 Rent/month - $2,150 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact.