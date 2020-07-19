LP1 Research - #666

Amenities
Stunning 3BR/2BA luxury condo located in the Dry Creek Crossing community within walking distance to a light rail station and nearby to Park Meadows Mall and the Denver Tech Center. This home features a secured entry and 2 garage parking spots with 2 additional storage units. Stair-free, first floor home with gorgeous and modern finishing throughout.
12 MONTH LEASE TERM
AVAIL 08/14/2020
Details:
3BR/2BA
1,350+ square feet
Hardwood Floors
NEWER Carpet
NEWER Washer/Dryer
Fresh Paint Throughout with Warm Tones
Modern, White Trim
Stainless Steel Appliances
Island in Kitchen- Great for Entertaining!
Slab, Granite Counters
Cozy Fireplace
Gas Grill Included on Balcony
Flat Screen Televisions Included in Living and Bedroom Already Mounted
Large Master Bedroom
Walk-in Closet and Shower
Duel Vanity
MASSIVE Garden Tub
Large Windows for Ample Natural Light
Community Clubhouse and Pool
Nearby coffee shops include Corvus Coffee Roasters and Peet's Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Maggiano's Little Italy, Viewhouse, and Snooze AM Eatery. Nearby parks include Centennial Center Park, Willow Creek Park, and Holly Park. Grocery stores include King Soopers and Safeway. Convenient access to I-25, E Dry Creek Rd, and Dry Creek Light Rail Station.
DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per pet, if applicable (1 max).
Resident Utilities: Xcel Electric and Cable/Internet.
Water/trash/gas Included in Rent!
$2,150 Rent/month - $2,150 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact.