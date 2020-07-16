All apartments in Arapahoe County
Arapahoe County, CO
9539 E Iowa Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

9539 E Iowa Circle

9539 East Iowa Circle · (303) 242-8980
Location

9539 East Iowa Circle, Arapahoe County, CO 80247

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9539 E Iowa Circle · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2001 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse - Available soon! - 9539 E Iowa Cir Denver, CO 80247

Incredible, private end unit home with no common walls and attached 2 car garage.

Lives large with great natural light. Main floor has laminate hardwood floors throughout and includes living, dining, kitchen & half bath. Second floor has carpet, three bedrooms, walk in closets, master suite with ensuite full master bath, and upstairs laundry (washer and dryer included)! Full unfinished basement and backyard patio for entertaining.

Amazing location, Cherry Creek School District and minutes from Challenge School, Cheyenne/Arapaho park, Costco, Target, Safeway, and Gardens on Havana shopping center. Not a through street, so very quiet. Great proximity to Cherry Creek, Downtown and Denver Tech Center. Available for rent July 1st.

Trash collection and snow removal on the street included in rent, tenant pays all utilities. No cats, dogs ok pending approval ($200 non-refundable pet fee, + $20/mo pet rent).

ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x rent amount is required to apply.
Applications are available on our website for you convenience: www.realatlas.com

Rent $2,400
Deposit $2,400
Applications are $45 per adult and are processed for quick move ins

Professionally Managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, LLC

Text or Email Natalia.Moriel@RealAtlas.com or 720.451.2960 to set up a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4957758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9539 E Iowa Circle have any available units?
9539 E Iowa Circle has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9539 E Iowa Circle have?
Some of 9539 E Iowa Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9539 E Iowa Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9539 E Iowa Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9539 E Iowa Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9539 E Iowa Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9539 E Iowa Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9539 E Iowa Circle offers parking.
Does 9539 E Iowa Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9539 E Iowa Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9539 E Iowa Circle have a pool?
No, 9539 E Iowa Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9539 E Iowa Circle have accessible units?
No, 9539 E Iowa Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9539 E Iowa Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9539 E Iowa Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9539 E Iowa Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9539 E Iowa Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
