9539 E Iowa Circle

Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse - Available soon! - 9539 E Iowa Cir Denver, CO 80247



Incredible, private end unit home with no common walls and attached 2 car garage.



Lives large with great natural light. Main floor has laminate hardwood floors throughout and includes living, dining, kitchen & half bath. Second floor has carpet, three bedrooms, walk in closets, master suite with ensuite full master bath, and upstairs laundry (washer and dryer included)! Full unfinished basement and backyard patio for entertaining.



Amazing location, Cherry Creek School District and minutes from Challenge School, Cheyenne/Arapaho park, Costco, Target, Safeway, and Gardens on Havana shopping center. Not a through street, so very quiet. Great proximity to Cherry Creek, Downtown and Denver Tech Center. Available for rent July 1st.



Trash collection and snow removal on the street included in rent, tenant pays all utilities. No cats, dogs ok pending approval ($200 non-refundable pet fee, + $20/mo pet rent).



ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x rent amount is required to apply.

Applications are available on our website for you convenience: www.realatlas.com



Rent $2,400

Deposit $2,400

Applications are $45 per adult and are processed for quick move ins



Professionally Managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, LLC



Text or Email Natalia.Moriel@RealAtlas.com or 720.451.2960 to set up a showing!



No Cats Allowed



