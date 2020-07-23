Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

9300 E Florida Ave #1004 Available 08/01/20 9300 E Florida Ave Condo - Renovated Inside & Out - Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the sought out 9300 E Florida Ave Condo complex! Beautiful hardwood floors in the family room and kitchen, and carpets in the bedrooms. Great lighting throughout. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, high bar top island with bar stools, and 2 walk-in storage closets. Oversized attached 2 car garage. Washer/dryer included. Eager to rent by August 1! Inquire about 1st month discount.



Dog friendly. No cats. No smoking.

Schedule a showing ASAP on our website at: www.legacypmco.com



No Cats Allowed



