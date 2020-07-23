All apartments in Arapahoe County
Find more places like 9300 E Florida Ave #1004.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arapahoe County, CO
/
9300 E Florida Ave #1004
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

9300 E Florida Ave #1004

9300 East Florida Avenue · (720) 575-0485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9300 East Florida Avenue, Arapahoe County, CO 80247

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9300 E Florida Ave #1004 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
9300 E Florida Ave #1004 Available 08/01/20 9300 E Florida Ave Condo - Renovated Inside & Out - Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the sought out 9300 E Florida Ave Condo complex! Beautiful hardwood floors in the family room and kitchen, and carpets in the bedrooms. Great lighting throughout. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, high bar top island with bar stools, and 2 walk-in storage closets. Oversized attached 2 car garage. Washer/dryer included. Eager to rent by August 1! Inquire about 1st month discount.

Dog friendly. No cats. No smoking.
Schedule a showing ASAP on our website at: www.legacypmco.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5936386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9300 E Florida Ave #1004 have any available units?
9300 E Florida Ave #1004 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9300 E Florida Ave #1004 have?
Some of 9300 E Florida Ave #1004's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9300 E Florida Ave #1004 currently offering any rent specials?
9300 E Florida Ave #1004 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9300 E Florida Ave #1004 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9300 E Florida Ave #1004 is pet friendly.
Does 9300 E Florida Ave #1004 offer parking?
Yes, 9300 E Florida Ave #1004 offers parking.
Does 9300 E Florida Ave #1004 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9300 E Florida Ave #1004 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9300 E Florida Ave #1004 have a pool?
Yes, 9300 E Florida Ave #1004 has a pool.
Does 9300 E Florida Ave #1004 have accessible units?
No, 9300 E Florida Ave #1004 does not have accessible units.
Does 9300 E Florida Ave #1004 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9300 E Florida Ave #1004 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9300 E Florida Ave #1004 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9300 E Florida Ave #1004 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9300 E Florida Ave #1004?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct
Littleton, CO 80123
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St
Englewood, CO 80112
Esprit Cherry Creek
5001 E Mississippi Ave
Glendale, CO 80246
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr
Denver, CO 80231

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COColumbine, CODove Valley, COGlendale, COHolly Hills, COLone Tree, COCherry Creek, CO
Greenwood Village, COSheridan, COEdgewater, COStonegate, COWheat Ridge, COMeridian, COKen Caryl, COCommerce City, COBerkley, CODakota Ridge, COCastle Pines, COApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity