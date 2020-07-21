All apartments in Arapahoe County
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:21 PM

9016 East Louisiana Place

9016 East Louisiana Place · No Longer Available
Location

9016 East Louisiana Place, Arapahoe County, CO 80247

Amenities

Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in Denver! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Cherry Creek Schools. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.

Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9016 East Louisiana Place have any available units?
9016 East Louisiana Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
Is 9016 East Louisiana Place currently offering any rent specials?
9016 East Louisiana Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9016 East Louisiana Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9016 East Louisiana Place is pet friendly.
Does 9016 East Louisiana Place offer parking?
No, 9016 East Louisiana Place does not offer parking.
Does 9016 East Louisiana Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9016 East Louisiana Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9016 East Louisiana Place have a pool?
No, 9016 East Louisiana Place does not have a pool.
Does 9016 East Louisiana Place have accessible units?
No, 9016 East Louisiana Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9016 East Louisiana Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9016 East Louisiana Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9016 East Louisiana Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9016 East Louisiana Place does not have units with air conditioning.
