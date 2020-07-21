All apartments in Arapahoe County
Arapahoe County, CO
7476 East Arkansas Avenue
7476 East Arkansas Avenue

7476 East Arkansas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7476 East Arkansas Avenue, Arapahoe County, CO 80231

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #830080.

This stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex in Denver will welcome you with 1,453 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, skylights, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails such as Hamden Heights Park or Denver Southeast District Park. Also nearby is Cherry Creek Shopping center offering many shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail.

Nearby schools include East Ridge Community Elementary School and Hamilton Middle School.

Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7476 East Arkansas Avenue have any available units?
7476 East Arkansas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 7476 East Arkansas Avenue have?
Some of 7476 East Arkansas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7476 East Arkansas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7476 East Arkansas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7476 East Arkansas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7476 East Arkansas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7476 East Arkansas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7476 East Arkansas Avenue offers parking.
Does 7476 East Arkansas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7476 East Arkansas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7476 East Arkansas Avenue have a pool?
No, 7476 East Arkansas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7476 East Arkansas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7476 East Arkansas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7476 East Arkansas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7476 East Arkansas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7476 East Arkansas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7476 East Arkansas Avenue has units with air conditioning.
