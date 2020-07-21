7476 East Arkansas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #830080.



This stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex in Denver will welcome you with 1,453 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, skylights, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails such as Hamden Heights Park or Denver Southeast District Park. Also nearby is Cherry Creek Shopping center offering many shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail.



Nearby schools include East Ridge Community Elementary School and Hamilton Middle School.



Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



