Arapahoe County, CO
4195 South Killarney Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4195 South Killarney Street

4195 South Killarney Street · No Longer Available
4195 South Killarney Street, Arapahoe County, CO 80013

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Great 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom 2 story home. Large private backyard on a corner lot. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom in the basement with a full bathroom. Main floor features formal living, family living room and separate dining room. Zoned for high ranking Cherry Creek School District.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 4195 South Killarney Street have any available units?
4195 South Killarney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
Is 4195 South Killarney Street currently offering any rent specials?
4195 South Killarney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4195 South Killarney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4195 South Killarney Street is pet friendly.
Does 4195 South Killarney Street offer parking?
No, 4195 South Killarney Street does not offer parking.
Does 4195 South Killarney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4195 South Killarney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4195 South Killarney Street have a pool?
No, 4195 South Killarney Street does not have a pool.
Does 4195 South Killarney Street have accessible units?
No, 4195 South Killarney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4195 South Killarney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4195 South Killarney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4195 South Killarney Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4195 South Killarney Street does not have units with air conditioning.
