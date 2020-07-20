All apartments in Arapahoe County
Home
/
Arapahoe County, CO
/
4064 S Lisbon Way
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

4064 S Lisbon Way

4064 South Lisbon Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4064 South Lisbon Way, Arapahoe County, CO 80013

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cherry Creek Schools, Light and Bright Single Family Home!! - Spring Creek Meadows, Light and Bright, CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS

Great Access to 470 and the Southlands, minutes to DIA. This 1723 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Tri Level has vaulted ceilings and neutral colors with all new paint, carpet, and luxury vinyl flooring. The master includes a 5 piece bath with a great oval soaking tub and walk in closet. Separate laundry room on second floor. Spacious open kitchen and dining area with beautiful appliances and nice sized pantry. The large family room includes a fireplace and bath with access to backyard. Partial Basement (700 sq ft.) is unfinished perfect for storage or additional living space. Wonderful, well kept and easy care yard is fenced. 2 car garage and nice neighborhood. Make this a perfect home for a couple or small family.

Offered at $2200 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Must pass full credit and background check - $40 application fee per applicant over 18 years old

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 102 - Laura

(RLNE3739476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4064 S Lisbon Way have any available units?
4064 S Lisbon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 4064 S Lisbon Way have?
Some of 4064 S Lisbon Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4064 S Lisbon Way currently offering any rent specials?
4064 S Lisbon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4064 S Lisbon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4064 S Lisbon Way is pet friendly.
Does 4064 S Lisbon Way offer parking?
Yes, 4064 S Lisbon Way offers parking.
Does 4064 S Lisbon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4064 S Lisbon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4064 S Lisbon Way have a pool?
No, 4064 S Lisbon Way does not have a pool.
Does 4064 S Lisbon Way have accessible units?
No, 4064 S Lisbon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4064 S Lisbon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4064 S Lisbon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4064 S Lisbon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4064 S Lisbon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
