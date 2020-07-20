4064 S Lisbon Way

Amenities

Cherry Creek Schools, Light and Bright Single Family Home!! - Spring Creek Meadows, Light and Bright, CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS



Great Access to 470 and the Southlands, minutes to DIA. This 1723 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Tri Level has vaulted ceilings and neutral colors with all new paint, carpet, and luxury vinyl flooring. The master includes a 5 piece bath with a great oval soaking tub and walk in closet. Separate laundry room on second floor. Spacious open kitchen and dining area with beautiful appliances and nice sized pantry. The large family room includes a fireplace and bath with access to backyard. Partial Basement (700 sq ft.) is unfinished perfect for storage or additional living space. Wonderful, well kept and easy care yard is fenced. 2 car garage and nice neighborhood. Make this a perfect home for a couple or small family.



Offered at $2200 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Must pass full credit and background check - $40 application fee per applicant over 18 years old



This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.



Contact us today for a showing!



Beacon Property Management

303-347-0975

ext 101 - Kerri

ext 102 - Laura



