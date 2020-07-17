2575 South Syracuse Way ·

Amenities

This gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in Arapahoe County will welcome you with 624 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a stove, microwave, dishwasher, and a cook-top oven range vent hood. Other great features include a wood burning fireplace, in unit washer and dryer, and air conditioning!



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio that also includes a closet for extra storage. Within driving distance are biking and walking trails, James A Bible Park, Hentzell Park, and Cherry Creek Country Club. Also nearby is High Line Canal Trail, DTC, many shopping and dinning options such as Comrade Brewing Company, T.J. Max, and more! Nearby schools include Rocky Mountain Prep Creekside Elementary and Holm Elementary School. Travel is easy with close access to 225 and I25.



