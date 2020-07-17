All apartments in Arapahoe County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:55 PM

Location

2575 South Syracuse Way, Arapahoe County, CO 80231

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit APT J202 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
This gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in Arapahoe County will welcome you with 624 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a stove, microwave, dishwasher, and a cook-top oven range vent hood. Other great features include a wood burning fireplace, in unit washer and dryer, and air conditioning!

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio that also includes a closet for extra storage. Within driving distance are biking and walking trails, James A Bible Park, Hentzell Park, and Cherry Creek Country Club. Also nearby is High Line Canal Trail, DTC, many shopping and dinning options such as Comrade Brewing Company, T.J. Max, and more! Nearby schools include Rocky Mountain Prep Creekside Elementary and Holm Elementary School. Travel is easy with close access to 225 and I25.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2575 South Syracuse Way have any available units?
2575 South Syracuse Way has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2575 South Syracuse Way have?
Some of 2575 South Syracuse Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2575 South Syracuse Way currently offering any rent specials?
2575 South Syracuse Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2575 South Syracuse Way pet-friendly?
No, 2575 South Syracuse Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arapahoe County.
Does 2575 South Syracuse Way offer parking?
No, 2575 South Syracuse Way does not offer parking.
Does 2575 South Syracuse Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2575 South Syracuse Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2575 South Syracuse Way have a pool?
No, 2575 South Syracuse Way does not have a pool.
Does 2575 South Syracuse Way have accessible units?
No, 2575 South Syracuse Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2575 South Syracuse Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2575 South Syracuse Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2575 South Syracuse Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2575 South Syracuse Way has units with air conditioning.
