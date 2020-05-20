19696 E Pinewood dr

19696 East Pinewood Drive, Arapahoe County, CO 80016 Tuscany South
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Stunning Artistically Designed Former Model Home in a highly sought out Siena Sub*Impeccable*Just Too Many Upgrades and Features to List*Fully Finished Basement*Gourmet Kitchen with Gas Stove*Home is meticulously maintained by the Current Owners*Plantation Shutters*Glass Block Shower*Professionally Finished Yard*Great Curb Appeal*Hardwood Floors through the entire home*Half an acre lot*Master Retreat*Three Fireplaces*Bay Windows*Vaulted Ceilings
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
