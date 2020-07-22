All apartments in Arapahoe County
16180 East Geddes Lane - 1
16180 East Geddes Lane - 1

16180 East Geddes Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16180 East Geddes Lane, Arapahoe County, CO 80016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Price Reduced! Executive Townhouse with 2-car garage in The Landing at Cherry Creek! Amazing mountain and creek views, easy access to Cherry Creek Valley Ecological Park & Nature Preserve, bike/hike trails, schools, shopping and restaurants. Located just south of Arapahoe Crossings & Cornerstar, this home has 2 Master suites, each with its own bathroom and walk-in closet, a 2-car attached garage, gorgeous gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors on the main level.

Located in Cherry Creek School District, the property comes equipped with central heating and AC, ceiling fans throughout, a full-size washer & dryer, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, pantry, powder bathroom, gas fireplace and is pet friendly with some restrictions. Community includes access to the swimming pool & hot tub. You MUST come see this home in order to FULLY appreciate it! Pets approved on a case-by-case basis and requires pet deposit and pet rent.

12-month lease. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. NO SMOKING. NO SEC. 8 Renters Insurance is mandatory. Move-in fees includes: Deposit of $2100. Application Fee of $40. One-time Administrative Fee of $200. Professionally Managed by Epic Properties Colorado, LLC.
Contact: jojo@epicprops.co or call: (720) 277-9868

Tenant is to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement as the information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16180 East Geddes Lane - 1 have any available units?
16180 East Geddes Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 16180 East Geddes Lane - 1 have?
Some of 16180 East Geddes Lane - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16180 East Geddes Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
16180 East Geddes Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16180 East Geddes Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16180 East Geddes Lane - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 16180 East Geddes Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 16180 East Geddes Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 16180 East Geddes Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16180 East Geddes Lane - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16180 East Geddes Lane - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 16180 East Geddes Lane - 1 has a pool.
Does 16180 East Geddes Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 16180 East Geddes Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 16180 East Geddes Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16180 East Geddes Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 16180 East Geddes Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16180 East Geddes Lane - 1 has units with air conditioning.
