16180 East Geddes Lane - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Price Reduced! Executive Townhouse with 2-car garage in The Landing at Cherry Creek! Amazing mountain and creek views, easy access to Cherry Creek Valley Ecological Park & Nature Preserve, bike/hike trails, schools, shopping and restaurants. Located just south of Arapahoe Crossings & Cornerstar, this home has 2 Master suites, each with its own bathroom and walk-in closet, a 2-car attached garage, gorgeous gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors on the main level.



Located in Cherry Creek School District, the property comes equipped with central heating and AC, ceiling fans throughout, a full-size washer & dryer, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, pantry, powder bathroom, gas fireplace and is pet friendly with some restrictions. Community includes access to the swimming pool & hot tub. You MUST come see this home in order to FULLY appreciate it! Pets approved on a case-by-case basis and requires pet deposit and pet rent.



12-month lease. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. NO SMOKING. NO SEC. 8 Renters Insurance is mandatory. Move-in fees includes: Deposit of $2100. Application Fee of $40. One-time Administrative Fee of $200. Professionally Managed by Epic Properties Colorado, LLC.

Contact: jojo@epicprops.co or call: (720) 277-9868



Tenant is to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement as the information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.