All apartments in Applewood
Find more places like 2132 Braun Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Applewood, CO
/
2132 Braun Court
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:46 PM

2132 Braun Court

2132 Braun Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Applewood
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2132 Braun Court, Applewood, CO 80401

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Golden! This home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Plenty of natural light throughout the home! End the day relaxing inside by the cozy fireplace or outside on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 Braun Court have any available units?
2132 Braun Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Applewood, CO.
What amenities does 2132 Braun Court have?
Some of 2132 Braun Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 Braun Court currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Braun Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Braun Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2132 Braun Court is pet friendly.
Does 2132 Braun Court offer parking?
No, 2132 Braun Court does not offer parking.
Does 2132 Braun Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 Braun Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Braun Court have a pool?
No, 2132 Braun Court does not have a pool.
Does 2132 Braun Court have accessible units?
No, 2132 Braun Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Braun Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2132 Braun Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2132 Braun Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2132 Braun Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Applewood 2 BedroomsApplewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Applewood Apartments with GymApplewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Applewood Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CO
Loveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College