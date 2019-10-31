Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Applewood
Find more places like 1390 Hawthorne Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Applewood, CO
/
1390 Hawthorne Rd
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:02 PM
1 of 41
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1390 Hawthorne Rd
1390 Hawthorne Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Applewood
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
1390 Hawthorne Road, Applewood, CO 80401
Ashwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Perfect for large family complete w/ Mother-in-law apartment
Next to Colorado Mills Mall, close to 6th Ave., C470 and I-70
Newly renovated w/ new carpet and flooring
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1390 Hawthorne Rd have any available units?
1390 Hawthorne Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Applewood, CO
.
What amenities does 1390 Hawthorne Rd have?
Some of 1390 Hawthorne Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1390 Hawthorne Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1390 Hawthorne Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 Hawthorne Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1390 Hawthorne Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1390 Hawthorne Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1390 Hawthorne Rd offers parking.
Does 1390 Hawthorne Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1390 Hawthorne Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 Hawthorne Rd have a pool?
No, 1390 Hawthorne Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1390 Hawthorne Rd have accessible units?
No, 1390 Hawthorne Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 Hawthorne Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1390 Hawthorne Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1390 Hawthorne Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1390 Hawthorne Rd has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Applewood 2 Bedrooms
Applewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Applewood Apartments with Gym
Applewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Applewood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CO
Loveland, CO
Greeley, CO
Northglenn, CO
Parker, CO
Ken Caryl, CO
Dakota Ridge, CO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Aims Community College
Arapahoe Community College