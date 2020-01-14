All apartments in Applewood
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1325 Youngfield St

1325 Youngfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Youngfield Street, Applewood, CO 80401
Ashwood

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
tennis court
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Large and spacious ready to move in RV and boat - Property Id: 180989

Large and spacious ready to go. RV and boat parking offstreet parking. Close to great schools and a large park with tennis courts
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180989
Property Id 180989

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5381266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Youngfield St have any available units?
1325 Youngfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Applewood, CO.
What amenities does 1325 Youngfield St have?
Some of 1325 Youngfield St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Youngfield St currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Youngfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Youngfield St pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Youngfield St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Applewood.
Does 1325 Youngfield St offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Youngfield St offers parking.
Does 1325 Youngfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Youngfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Youngfield St have a pool?
No, 1325 Youngfield St does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Youngfield St have accessible units?
No, 1325 Youngfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Youngfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Youngfield St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Youngfield St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Youngfield St does not have units with air conditioning.

